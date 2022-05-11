Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Rebel Wilson in SENIOR YEAR

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming Netflix comedy, set to debut on May 13th.

May. 11, 2022  

Netflix has released a first clip from Senior Year, a new film starring Rebel Wilson. The feature is set to be released globally on Netflix on May 13th. The film also features Alicia Silverstone, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender and Avantika.

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Make sure to visit www.netflix.com/SeniorYear to watch the movie on May 13th! Take an inside look at the film below!

Photo Credits: Boris Martin/Netflix

