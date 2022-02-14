VIDEO: First Look at KNIVES OUT 2, THE ADAM PROJECT & More in Netflix's Super Bowl Ad

Netflix's 2022 movies are suited up and ready to play.

Earlier this month, the streamer debuted a sneak peek of the new movies heading to Netflix this year, headlined by Kevin Hart and Mark Walhberg (Me Time), Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes 2), Daniel Craig (Knives Out 2), Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man), Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Jennifer Lopez (The Mother), Jamie Foxx (Day Shift), Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil) and Jason Momoa (Slumberland).

After debuting the teaser trailer for Shawn Levy's highly-anticipated action-packed spectacle film The Adam Project this week, fans are calling for more Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldaña. Netflix continued to release another first look at The Adam Project.

Watch the new TV spot here: