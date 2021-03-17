VIDEO: David Dean Bottrell Stops By the Latest TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, THE WEEKLY talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), welcomes actor David Dean Bottrell ("Boston Legal") as the guest for their latest episode.

Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

David Dean Bottrell has played guest star and recurring roles on shows like "Modern Family," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order: SVU," "Mad Men," "Longmire," "Rectify," "Justified," "True Blood," "Bones," "Castle," "Criminal Minds," "CSI," "NCIS," "Ugly Betty," "iCarly" and "Boston Legal" to name just a few. His many theatre credits include Second Stage, Long Wharf, Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville, plus sketch and storytelling shows at Dixon Place, Comedy Central Stage and Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre. He has been a columnist for Backstage.com, written off-Broadway plays and screenplays for many Hollywood studios. His first book, WORKING ACTOR was published in 2019 by Ten Speed Press. His current one-man show, DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW was released as an audio book by Random House in 2020.