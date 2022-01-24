VIDEO: Bravo Shares BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT Season Three Trailer

Bravo's "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" coasts through the sparkling waters of Menorca, Spain for season three with a supersized premiere episode beginning on Monday, February 21st from 8pm-9:15pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Captain Glenn Shephard is back aboard Parsifal III, reuniting with last season's chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King. Rounding out the crew are fresh faces chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

This season, Gary and Daisy leave their contentious dynamic behind as they bring their relationship into uncharted waters. Meanwhile, Daisy's desire for smooth sailing with her team is endangered as resentments between the stews emerge and threaten the hierarchy of the boat. In the galley, chef Marcos strives for the same standard of excellence he is accustomed to on land but is pushed to his limits to sustain that at sea. With a TWISTED LOVE pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III's most epic charter season yet.

Catch up on the first two seasons of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" streaming now on Peacock.

"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" is produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers.