VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares RAYMOND & RAY Trailer Starring Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor

Apple unveiled the trailer for the new Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor film, "Raymond & Ray." "Raymond & Ray" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 21, 2022.

"Raymond & Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.

Written and directed by Rodrigo García, produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer executive produce.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 276 wins and 1,153 awards nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Watch the new trailer here: