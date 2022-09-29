Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares RAYMOND & RAY Trailer Starring Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor

“Raymond & Ray” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 21, 2022.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Apple unveiled the trailer for the new Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor film, "Raymond & Ray." "Raymond & Ray" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 21, 2022.

"Raymond & Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.

Written and directed by Rodrigo García, produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer executive produce.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 276 wins and 1,153 awards nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares RAYMOND & RAY Trailer Starring Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music VideoVIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music Video
September 29, 2022

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' join together in perfect harmony with the release of their music video, “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again” from their three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.' Watch the new music video now!
The B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell TourThe B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell Tour
September 29, 2022

The B-52s have returned to the road one last time. Tonight, the iconic group will kick off their farewell tour at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The North American farewell tour will visit 11 cities across the U.S. and will run through November 11, climaxing at Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre.
Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022
September 29, 2022

Mr. Sun, the 10th studio album from ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town officially debuts as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022 in addition to taking the No. 1 spot as Current Country Album in pure album sales. The album also marks the band’s seventh debut in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'
September 29, 2022

Produced by EASYFUNN (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths and Bree’s menacing spitfire vocals, and instantly transports you from the grimy underground raves of East London to the fierceness of New York’s ballroom scene, via the luxe catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Jordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman AuditoriumJordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium
September 29, 2022

Jordan Davis wrapped his headlining dates at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium last night, playing to a packed house of fans and industry during two back-to-back sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The shows marked the chart-topping singer/songwriter’s first headlining dates at the famed venue.