VIDEO: ABC Debuts THE PARENT TEST Series Trailer

Twelve families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test. From hot-button topics and emotional challenges to shared learnings, the search to find today's most effective parenting styles begins.

In the special premiere episode, families take on the High Dive Challenge and the Yes Day Challenge.

Hosted by Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown, these families may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children on the series premiere episode of "The Parent Test."

The series premieres THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Watch the new trailer here: