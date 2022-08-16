VIDEO: A24 Shares GOD'S CREATURES Film Trailer Starring Paul Mescal

Watch the official trailer for GOD'S CREATURES from directing duo Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer. The new film will be released in select theaters and available on demand September 30.

Starring Emily Watson and Paul Mescal, the film take place in a windswept fishing village, as a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong.

A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.

Written by Shane Crowley, the film also stars Aisling Franciosi.

Watch the new trailer here: