VIDEO: A24 Shares GOD'S CREATURES Film Trailer Starring Paul Mescal

The new film will be released in select theaters and available on demand September 30.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Watch the official trailer for GOD'S CREATURES from directing duo Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer. The new film will be released in select theaters and available on demand September 30.

Starring Emily Watson and Paul Mescal, the film take place in a windswept fishing village, as a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong.

A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.

Written by Shane Crowley, the film also stars Aisling Franciosi.

Watch the new trailer here:

