USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS to Stream on BET+ Beginning in May

BET+ and Sony Music Vision have announced that the “USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS” concert film will stream exclusively on BET+, beginning May 8. Filmed during USHER’s eight-concert performance in Paris, “USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS” features chart-topping hits “Yeah!” “My Boo,” “U Got It Bad,” and more.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, “USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS” incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits and more from USHER’s 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.

In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to the screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage, with immersive experiences creating a global movie moment that true fans won’t want to miss.

“USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS” is a film by and directed by Anthony Mandler. It is a production of Arcovision, Kingdom Films, and Laffitte Group Productions in association with HarbourView Media Group. The film is produced by Anthony Mandler, Usher Raymond, and Ron Laffitte. Executive Producers for Kingdom Films are Aakomon Jones and Angelo Gopee. Executive Producer for Arcovision is Kwesi Collisson. Executive Producers for Sony Music are Tom Mackay, Richard Story, and Krista Wegener. The project was co-financed by LMG Management LLC, Brand Usher LLC, and Harbour View Equity Partners. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.

About USHER

As one of the best-selling artists in music history, with an illustrious three-decade career and over 80 million records sold worldwide, Usher's impact on the industry is undeniable. His groundbreaking albums, including My Way and Confessions, have shattered records and earned him numerous accolades, including eight GRAMMY® Awards. In 2024, Usher's trailblazing journey continued with his headlining performance at the Apple Music halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII and the release of his highly anticipated ninth album, COMING HOME, which marked his debut as an independent artist.

Usher's impact extends far beyond the realm of music. As the founding chairman of the New Look Foundation, the organization has served over 55,000 youth around the world through education and mentorship. His commitment to philanthropy and social activism has earned him widespread recognition, including the NAACP's 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar and the prestigious Morehouse College Candle Award in 2014.

Photo credit: Bellamy Brewster

