Tyler Perry Documentary Coming to Prime Video in November

The documentary is coming to Prime Video on November 17.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

It was announced that Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning November 17 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz directed the documentary under the Bekele Films banner, and Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story becomes the latest addition to the Prime membership. 

Writer, actor, filmmaker, studio head and media titan, Tyler Perry, is America’s consummate multihyphenate. But underneath this entertainment behemoth is a man working humbly to heal his childhood trauma by transforming his pain into promise.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, a nod to his mother’s love, is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry: his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.

Nearly a decade in the making, with unfettered access, directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz lead us into the inner-world of a man, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The product is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from to know where you want to go.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story is produced by Gelila Bekele, Jasmine K. White, and Asante White.

Armani Ortiz is represented by WME.



