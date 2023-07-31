Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa & More Join SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST

The new season will premiere on Monday, September 25 on FOX.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 2 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 3 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 4 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa & More Join SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. 

This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels.

Meet the 14 celebrity recruits joining the Special Forces:

The cast of the new season will include Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, and Nick Viall.

They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Fourteen celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive? Special Forces: World’s Toughest Testis produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu Photo
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu

ABC News Studios announced “Sound of the Police,” the new Hulu Original documentary directed by Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson and co-directed by Valerie Scoon. The feature-length documentary, which will have a special preview screening at the BlackStar Film Festival.

2
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series & Curated Collections Photo
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series & Curated Collections

Max subscribers can now enjoy popular OWN series including LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE, LOVE & MARRIAGE: DC, READY TO LOVE, BELLE COLLECTIVE, and PUT A RING ON IT, which are among more than 500 episodes of original content from across the catalog such as previous seasons of IYANLA: FIX MY LIFE, SUPER SOUL SUNDAY, and THE GREAT SOUL FOOD COOK-OFF.

3
SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook Photo
SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

Starring the incomparable Jack Black, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Dazed and Confused), and written by Mike White (“The White Lotus”), SCHOOL OF ROCK arrived in U.S. theaters on October 3, 2003 and remained the #1 film in the country for 10 weeks straight. 

4
Kartoon Studios Celebrates 10th Anniversary of BEE & PUPPYCAT Photo
Kartoon Studios Celebrates 10th Anniversary of BEE & PUPPYCAT

In July 2013, creator Natasha Allegri’s Bee and PuppyCat premiered on Frederator Networks’ Cartoon Hangover YouTube channel—a charming animated tale of a twenty-something temp worker named Bee and her mysterious companion PuppyCat as the two travel on fantastic adventures across space.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to HuluSOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey NetworkMax Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME