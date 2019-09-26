Timothy Busfield Has Joined FOR LIFE on ABC

Deadline reports that "thirtysomething" star Timothy Busfield will star opposite Nicholas Pinnock in a new ABC legal drama from Hank Steinberg and 50 Cent: "For Life."

"For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama, inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

The show also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden. Busfield plays a legal mentor and trusted friend of Aaron Wallace.

Busfield is best known for his performances on "thirtysomething" and "The West Wing." He is also a director who garnered critical acclaim for his work on the pilot of NBC's "This Is Us." Busfield starred in "A Few Good Men" and "Brighton Beach Memoirs" on Broadway, and started his career as an acting apprentice in the Professional Training Company at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

