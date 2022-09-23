Tim Burton's WEDNESDAY Sets November Premiere on Netflix

Netflix has announced that Tim Burton's new Addams Family spinoff series, WEDNESDAY, will premiere on November 23.

From the imagination of Tim Burton, WEDNESDAY is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.

For more exclusive WEDNESDAY news, tune into Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24. The virtual livestream event begins at 10am PST / 1pm EST and the event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

The series stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott) with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), and Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez) will guest star.

Additional cast includes Victor Teodor Dorobantu (Thing), Calum Ross (Rowan Laslow), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Rita Santiago).