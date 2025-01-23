The Walt Disney Company Earns 15 Academy Award Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Walt Disney Company has received 15 nominations for the 97th Academy Awards® across The Walt Disney Studios (including from 20th Century Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures), content brands (Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Documentary Films) and platforms (Disney+ and Hulu).

“The Oscars” will air live on ABC and for the first time stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. The show will also stream internationally on Disney+ and air on broadcast outlets worldwide.

Searchlight Pictures garnered 10 nods, with eight for “A Complete Unknown,” including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The studio also earned two nominations for “A Real Pain,” for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. Searchlight Pictures has now amassed 23 Best Picture Academy Award nominations and a grand total of 205 Academy Award nominations.

“Inside Out 2,” the highest-grossing film of 2024 from Pixar Animation Studios, was nominated for Best Animated Feature. 20th Century Studios received two nods for Best Visual Effects across “Alien: Romulus” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

National Geographic Documentary Films captured its fifth nomination in seven years in the Documentary Feature category for “Sugarcane.” Disney Branded Television received its second nomination in two years with “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late” up for Original Song.

Disney’s streaming platforms are home to seven nominations, with Best Animated Feature nominee “Inside Out 2” now streaming on Disney+ and “A Real Pain” on Hulu receiving nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

2025 ACADEMY AWARDS® NOMINATIONS

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

8 nominations

Now in theaters

Best Picture

Best Director - James Mangold

Best Actor - Timothée Chalamet

Best Supporting Actor - Edward Norton

Best Supporting Actress - Monica Barbaro

Best Adapted Screenplay - James Mangold & Jay Cocks

Best Costume Design - Arianne Phillips

Best Sound - Ted Caplan, Tod A. Maitland, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Donald Sylvester

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

2 nominations

Now in theaters and streaming on Hulu

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin

Best Original Screenplay - Jesse Eisenberg

Alien: Romulus (20th Century Studios)

1 nomination

Now streaming on Hulu

Best Visual Effects

Elton John: Never Too Late (Disney Branded Television)

1 nomination

Now streaming on Disney+

Best Original Song - “Never Too Late” - Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt & Bernie Taupin

Inside Out 2 (Pixar Animation Studios)

1 nomination

Now streaming on Disney+

Best Animated Feature

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

1 nomination

Now streaming on Hulu

Best Visual Effects

Sugarcane (National Geographic Documentary Films)

1 nomination

Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Best Documentary Feature

