The CW Announces Revised Primetime Schedule For the Week of August 17

The schedule includes Dead Pixels and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The CW has announced a revised schedule for the week of August 17.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18 - DEAD PIXELS

"Bears" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE - Meg's (Alexa Davies) entire life revolves around her favorite online game, Kingdom Scrolls, that she plays with her friends Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda), often to the detriment of her love life. But when Russell (David Mumeni), the hot new guy at work, shows her some interest, she invites him into her online world and things quickly go awry. Also starring Charlotte Ritchie and Noush Skaugen. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#101). Original airdate 8/18/2020. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Greg Proops 4" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY SKILLS - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#802). Original airdate 7/27/2020.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You