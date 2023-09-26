Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Going Worldwide In Over 100 Countries This October

The concert movie is coming to theaters worldwide on October 13. 

Sep. 26, 2023

Viewers around the world will now be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in theaters starting October 13. 

"The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..  Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13," Swift shared in a new Instagram post.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

How to get tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" movie

Tickets for the film can be purchased here. Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13.

Audiences can also check their local movie theaters' website to see if there are screenings and tickets available.

About Taylor Swift

Aside from her 2022 album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Watch the new trailer for the film here:



