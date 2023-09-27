TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Drama Series to Return to HBO In January For Season Two

The six-episode HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Academy Award®-winner and Emmy®-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, debuts SUNDAY, JANUARY 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, debuted the second teaser at THE CODE Conference today.

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into THE HAUNTED truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The cast includes Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars are Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Showrunner, writer, director, executive producer, Issa López; star and executive producer, Jodie Foster. Executive Producers: Mari Jo Winkler; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga; Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.

Watch the trailer for season two here: