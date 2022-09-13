THE VIEW Kicks Off Season 26 Ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers Among the Daytime Network Talk Shows and News Programs

ABC's "The View" kicks off premiere week of season 26 averaging 2.211 million Total Viewers, 248,000 Women 25-54 and 176,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Sept. 5, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

For the week of Sept. 5, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rtg.) and Total Viewers (2.211 million) among the daytime network talk shows and news programs, leading NBC's "TODAY Third Hour" (1.4 rtg. and 2.055 million, respectively), "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" (1.0 rtg. and 1.509 million, respectively) and CBS' "The Talk" (0.8 rtg. and 1.229 million, respectively).

On Monday (9/5/22), "The View" was coded as a special due to the Labor Day holiday. On Friday (9/9/22), "The View" was coded as a breakout due to ABC News' live coverage of the KING Charles special report. The specialed and breakout telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. "The View"'s averages are based on three days (Tuesday-Thursday).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/5/22), or as dated. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT) is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history.

"The View" is executive by Brian Teta and has been directed by Sarah de la O for the past six seasons. The View stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro.