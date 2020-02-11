Deadline reports that "The Story of Plastic" documentary will air on Discovery Channel in honor of Earth Day.

Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash; rivers and seas clogged with waste; and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing. The film features interviews with experts and activists on the frontlines of the fight, revealing the disastrous consequences of the flood of plastic smothering ecosystems and poisoning communities around the world -and the global movement rising up in response. With original animation, archival industry footage starting in the 1930s and first-person accounts, the film distills a complex problem that is increasingly affecting the planet's and its residents' well-being, according to Discovery.

"The issues highlighted in The Story of Plastic illuminate how the decisions made locally can affect us globally," says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer at Discovery and Factual. "We are eager to highlight the solutions laid out in the film that will help make our world a cleaner and healthier place to live."

"It was always a priority for us to find the film a home that would amplify the important messages and voices in The Story of Plastic," said filmmaker Deia Schlosberg, "and Discovery is an ideal partner to make that happen. We are absolutely thrilled to work with the team there to bring the film to audiences across the U.S. and beyond."

Musician Jackson Browne co-executive produces.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories