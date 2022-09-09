THE SIMPSONS Season 33 to Stream on Disney+ in October

Today at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event the cast and creative team of "The Simpsons" announced that season 33 of the hit animated series will stream October 5 on Disney+.

In celebration of Disney+ Day yesterday, "Welcome to the Club," a new short from "The Simpsons," was released on the streaming service. In the latest short, it's Disney+ Day and Lisa Simpson has her heart set on the ultimate princess transformation. After meeting some of Disney's most notorious villains, Lisa is surprised to learn being bad just might be more fun.

"Welcome to the Club" is the latest in a collection of shorts from "The Simpsons" created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service's marquee brands and most popular content. "When Billie Met Lisa" was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program at this year's Emmy® Awards.

The previously released shorts "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'" "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" and "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service here.

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.

Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 35 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. THE SIMPSONS was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award.

It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." This was followed by the theatrical short "Playdate with Destiny"(2020) and the Disney+ exclusive "The Force Awakens From Its Nap"(2021).

The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction THE SIMPSONS Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield'-winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the "Best Show of the 20th Century" by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. THE SIMPSONS Executive Producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.