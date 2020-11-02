THE NIGHT THEY KNOCKED Premieres on YouTube Nov. 6

TERROR FILMS has acquired the worldwide digital rights.

TERROR FILMS has acquired the worldwide digital rights to writer and director Sean Roberts home-invasion horror film THE NIGHT THEY KNOCKED.

In the story, a group of friends are staying at a reclusive mountain house. Suddenly, they have their fun interrupted when a knock at the door leads to a home invasion by a murderous group of travelers. Donning clown makeup, baseball bats, pitchforks and a thirst for killing, these twenty-somethings find themselves in a fight for their lives!

Produced by Roberts, Evan Freeman, Davron Mananov and Jon Kobryn, the film premiered at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival. Here, it was nominated for "Best Director" and "Best Feature Film." Referred to as damn creepy in early reviews, the film centrally stars: Jack Buckley (Dead Voices), Linnea Gregg (Anne Dark), Maggie Shirk ("Skeleton Crew") and Rachel Donahue (Major Arcana).

THE NIGHT THEY KNOCKED will have its Online Premiere at the KINGS OF HORROR Youtube Channel this Friday, November 6th. This debut will include a live stream chat with the filmmakers and cast.

In advance of the film's online premiere, the genre distributor is sharing the official trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles