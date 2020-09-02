Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MANDALORIAN Announces Premiere Date for Season Two

The show returns October 30th.

Sep. 2, 2020  
Deadline reports that The Mandalorian will return for season two on October 30th.

See the announcement tweet here:

The Mandalorian, set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars character Jango Fett.

Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn, and Bill Burr have joined the cast for season two. Pedro Pascal stars in the lead.

Read the original story on Deadline.


