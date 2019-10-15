THE HANDMAID'S TALE Author Margaret Atwood Shares 2019 Booker Prize With Bernardine Evaristo

Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid's Tale, has won the 2019 Booker prize, alongside Bernardine Evaristo, according to The Guardian. This is the first time in nearly 30 years that two people have won the award.

Atwood won for her sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, titled The Testaments. Evaristo won for Girl, Woman, Other.

Evaristo is the first black woman to win the Booker prize, and Atwood is the oldest winner at age 79. She is also the fourth author to have won the award twice, having won in 2000 for The Blind Assassin.

Atwood is best known for her novel, The Handmaid's Tale, in which handmaids are SEX SLAVES forced to bear children for infertile couples among the power elite. It is set in Gilead, the totalitarian dystopia the United States has become after being taken over by religious zealots. The book was published in 1985 and became an Emmy-winning series for Hulu in 2017.





