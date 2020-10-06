THE CURVE Will Stream Free on YouTube Pre-Election

Watch the first three minutes of the film below.

The filmmakers behind anticipated docu-thriller The Curve will stream the entire movie ad-free free on Youtube for every American to see, for the entire two weeks leading up to the election.



Thereafter, the filmmakers will pursue commercial exploitation and distribution for the movie via traditional channels and methods, in an unprecedented move that radically upends the traditional global distribution model.



In tandem with the announcement, the filmmakers are today making the opening three minutes of the film available and are launching a crowdfunding campaign to give voters and viewers a chance to be a part of this historic motion picture (bit.ly/TheCurveFilm).



Made in secret over the past six months, the documentary traces the crucial three-month period, from mid-January to mid-April, when the choices made by America's leaders sealed the country's fate. It is produced and directed by Academy Award®-nominee Adam Benzine (Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah), produced by Toronto's Jet Black Iris, and features an original score by Emmy®-winning composer Joel Goodman (JFK, Walt Disney, Q Ball).



Producer-Director Adam Benzine said: "We had an incredible reaction when we began showing the movie to buyers during TIFF, but what we found is that most U.S. networks don't have the ability to turnaround broadcast of the film before the election. Many of the offers we received were to play the film later in the year or in 2021.



"This left us with a choice. Do we take the money but lose some of our impact? Or do we try to get the film in front of American voters before election day?



"Ultimately, we believe that this movie demands to be seen before November 3. The Curve is a landmark documentary, capturing a pivotal moment in American history, and we believe it will have wide-ranging commercial appeal for a very long time to come."



Combining original interviews with creatively treated archival footage, and made under exceptional circumstances, the film boasts interviews with more than two dozen experts, analysts, researchers, journalists and political figures, examining nine key failures made by the American government that allowed an emerging pandemic to become a national catastrophe.



Among the many experts featured in the film are Dr. Ali Khan, former director of the CDC's Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response; Dr. Emily Landon, chief infectious-disease epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine; Sonia Shah, investigative journalist and author of Pandemic; Ilan Goldenberg, former U.S. State Department Advisor; Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC); and Ed Yong, The Atlantic's Science writer.



Mr. Benzine has assembled an all-star team of predominantly female creatives for the documentary, including Canadian Screen Award®-nominee Tiffany Beaudin (Prosecuting Evil, Man vs. Machine) as Editor; Melissa Hood (The Reckoning, On My Way Out) as Associate Producer; Diana Warmé (The Skyjacker's Tale) as Line Producer; and entertainment lawyer Divya Shahani as Executive Producer.

