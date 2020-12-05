THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE, Hosted By Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, Debuts For Season Two

Let the holiday musical merriment begin! The heart-warming THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE returns for a three-episode two hour-long Christmas caroling competition event series. Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie and produced by Associated Television International, the event series will feature 10 extraordinary caroling groups as the show returns to The CW on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.



Each caroling group will present their own stylized virtuoso performances on classic Christmas music we have all come to love as they are adjudicated by celebrity judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Gary Beers, with several caroling groups being eliminated in each of the three weekly episodes. The second episode of the event series will air on The CW on Friday, December 18th (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), followed by the finals in the third episode on Friday, December 25th (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), culminating with the announcement of the Grand Prize winner of the 2020 competition.



The winning Christmas caroling group will be awarded a Grand Prize trophy, 1,000 toys to be donated to Marine Toys for Tots in the name of the winning caroling group, and an opportunity to appear and perform in The 90th Annual HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE supporting Marine Toys for Tots in 2021.



The 10 Christmas caroling groups competing in THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE for 2020 include Raise, The Accidentals, The Sugarplums, Jolly Holidays, Jingle 5, Newfangled Four, Yuletones, Decorations, Snow Problems and Four Calling Birds.



The show will also include special performances by judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, Garry Gary Beers with Ashen Moon, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Voices In Flight.



THE CHRISMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE is produced by Emmy AwardÒ-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com



Learn more about THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE by visiting the official website for the show at:

https://www.cwtvpr.com/the-cw/shows/the-christmas-caroler-challenge/about

