TAMRON HALL Hits Double-Digit Increase Versus the Previous Week in Key Women Demos 18-49 and 25-54

By: Dec. 20, 2023

During the week of Dec. 4, 2023, “Tamron Hall” turned in increases versus the previous week in Households (+3% - 0.67 rtg. vs. 0.65 rtg), Total Viewers (+6% - 1.025 million vs. 967,000), Women 18-49 (+27% - 108,000 vs. 85,000) and Women 25-54 (+18% - 159,000 vs. 135,000).

In fact, “Tamron Hall” drew its largest overall audience and delivered its strongest performance in both key Women demos in more than 2 months — since weeks of 9/25/23, 10/2/23 and 9/25/23, respectively.

In addition, “Tamron Hall” saw its 3rd- consecutive week of growth and scored its 3rd most-watched week of the season. In addition, “Tamron Hall” posted its 2nd best performance in Women 25-54.

“Tamron Hall” delivered its strongest Women 25-54 telecast on Tuesday (182,000 on 12/5/23) and Wednesday (180.000 on 12/6/23) in 11 weeks — since 9/20/23. In addition, “Tamron Hall” posted its best Women 18-49 telecast (129,000 on 12/4/23) in 9 weeks — since 10/5/23.

