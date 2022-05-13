Stephanie Beatriz Set to Star in New Peacock Comedy Series TWISTER METAL

Peacock announced TODAY that Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in the new action-comedy series TWISTED METAL, a live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.

Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is also starring and executive producing.

Will Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue (Murderville), who secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together from the beginning, are also set to executive produce.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the live-action comedy from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play "Quiet," a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct - you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.