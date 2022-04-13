Standout Animation Series ALMA'S WAY to Feature Series Creator Sonia Manzano

New episodes of Alma's Way, the latest standout animated series from Fred Rogers Productions, are coming down the 6 train track onto PBS KIDS the week of May 2 with a very special guest star: series creator Sonia Manzano herself!

On Monday, May 2, Sonia - best known and loved for her role as Maria on SESAME STREET - will make an animated guest star appearance as Granny Isa, Alma's grandmother, who is planning a visit to the Bronx. In "Granny on the Go," Alma can't wait for her Granny Isa to arrive. But when her flight gets cancelled, Alma is pretty disappointed - until she realizes that the two can still spend the day together in a different way! Granny Isa also appears in "Do the Waltzango/Big Brother Bootcamp," premiering Thursday, May 5.

Alma's Way is inspired by Sonia's own childhood growing up in the Bronx. The series follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in NYC with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. Young viewers tag along with Alma as she learns to speak up for herself, make tough decisions, figure out how to help friends, and much more. Each episode showcases different aspects of Latino culture through language, food, music, and customs. Music is the "backbeat" of the series and the Bronx comes alive in every episode.