Singer-Songwriter Leann Rimes Joins the Special Guest Lineup for HGTV's EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION

HGTV's epic reboot of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION will feature LeAnn Rimes, the latest celebrity to join a cadre of special guest stars who will support massive community build and renovation efforts for local heroes. Rimes, a 2009 recipient of the Academy of Country Music(R) Humanitarian Award, is no stranger to helping those in need. This time, the two-time GRAMMY Award(R) winner and ASCAP award-winning songwriter will join forces with series host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, an award-winning actor and star of the ABC sitcom MODERN FAMILY on a build project. Together with volunteers, special guests and other experts, including the show's regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe, they will help execute life-changing home transformations for deserving families. An internationally known, multi-platinum selling singer, Rimes will appear in one of 10 highly anticipated new episodes of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION that will air on HGTV in early 2020.

"I was an avid fan of the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, so when I heard about the reboot on HGTV, I just had to have a hand in it," said Rimes. "It's an honor to help renovate a dream home for a deserving family, and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Let's move that bus, y'all!"

A powerhouse vocalist, Rimes has sold over 44 million records worldwide and is a multi-award winner of the Billboard Music Awards, Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards(R), COUNTRY MUSIC Association Awards(R) and Dove Awards. She became the youngest recipient of a GRAMMY Award(R) at age 14, winning the category of Best New Artist. Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's record "How Do I Live," continues to rank #4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs," and it holds the record for being the second longest charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight" which went #1 in 11 countries.

"LeAnn is passionate about inspiring people, and she has connected with millions of fans through her music," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "We are excited to have her on our renovation team to make a difference in the lives of these special families."

On the screen, Rimes was an executive producer and star of a 2018 original Hallmark CHANNEL holiday movie, "It's Christmas, Eve" - for which she also wrote and recorded original songs on the film's soundtrack. In addition, she was honored with the Ally of Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign for her 20 plus years of support of equal rights.

HGTV's spin on EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and stunning home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The massive overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping - all completed in record time while THE FAMILY is sent away.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC for nine successful seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO.

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION for ABC.

