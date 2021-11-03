Simu Liu, Sandra Oh & More to be Honored at 19th Annual Asian American Awards

Character Media announced TODAY this year's award recipients for the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala, presented by Lexus. Unforgettable is the biggest awards show in the U.S. to recognize API icons and changemakers who represent the community through their creativity and excellence. The gala will be hosted by "Good Trouble" star and comedian Sherry Cola.

Led by selection committee chairperson Daniel Dae Kim, award winners were determined and voted on by leading experts who represent various fields and creative disciplines, including film, television, music, sports, digital content, and philanthropy.

Simu Liu, star of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," will receive this year's Breakout in Film Award, which honors a rising talent who has impacted audiences around the world. Liu, who also starred in the award-winning Canadian series "Kim's Convenience," has been noted as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recognized with the inaugural Community Impact Award are Andrew and Peggy Cherng, co-founders of Panda Restaurant Group, the parent company of Panda Express/Panda Inn and its philanthropic arm, Panda Cares Foundation.

Other confirmed award winners include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Breakout in TV), Sandra Oh (Actor in TV), Justin Chon (Actor in Film), Destin Daniel Cretton (Director), Jason Y. Lee (Digital Influencer), Jimmy O. Yang (Comedy), Adele Lim (Writer), and Shohei Ohtani (Pechanga Athlete on Another Level). "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be recognized with the Vanguard Award, celebrating a seminal work of film or TV that reshapes the entertainment landscape, while the 88rising collective and its founder Sean Miyashiro will be honored with the Changemaker Award.

"Asian American leaders have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture, and the Unforgettable Awards place a special emphasis on these remarkable individuals," said James Ryu, publisher at Character Media and founder of the Unforgettable Gala. "Their efforts and dedication have significantly impacted the API community and beyond. On this night, we will come together to honor them in anticipation of a future of authentic representation and acceptance for all."

This year's gala theme is "Rise," a rallying cry for the API community that has faced unprecedented difficulties in the past two years since the start of the pandemic.

The 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 11, 2021. More attendees and entertainers will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's event is made possible thanks to the generosity of presenting sponsor Lexus USA, proud supporter of the API community. Multiple Lexus vehicles, including the all-new 2022 Lexus NX, will share the red carpet with guests, as the luxury automaker continues its partnership from the 2019 #WeAreUnforgettable campaign (www.weareunforgettable.com).

In addition to Lexus are event sponsors Joseon Empire, Panda Restaurant Group, J&K Gouw Foundation, and Rémy Martin. Guests will enjoy curated Cognac cocktails courtesy of Rémy Martin during the reception and after-party and an exclusive tasting menu, curated by Panda Inn, at the after-party.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos