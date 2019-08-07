Simone Biles Headlines This Weeks U.S. Gymnastics Championships Coverage

Reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Simone Biles is favored to win her sixth all-around national title, which would tie a nearly 70-year-old record, this week at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on NBC and NBCSN. Live TV coverage of the women's U.S. Gymnastics Championships begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and concludes on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT (LIVE ET) on NBC. The U.S. Championships will also feature 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and Riley McCusker, who were both Biles' teammates on the 2018 World Championships team that won gold.

On the men's side, two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak seeks his sixth all-around title, which would tie him for the second-most all-time, while 2017 U.S. champion and two-time NCAA champion Yul Moldauer is also expected to compete for the all-around title. The U.S. Championships is one of three events (for both men and women) that factor into selection for the 2019 World Championships, which will be held in Stuttgart, Germany, in October.

NBCSN will present live TV coverage of the men's U.S. Gymnastics Championships, beginning this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and continuing Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage of the men's events concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

On Thursday at midnight ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will premiere "All Around," a new behind-the-scenes documentary series featuring Morgan Hurd and other Olympic hopeful gymnasts on their journey to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. New episodes will be released monthly on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

Following are additional programming highlights this week across NBC Sports:

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT

ALL TEAM USA MATCHES WILL BE TELEVISED AND STREAMED LIVE

Six Olympic spots are on the line this week during the men's volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament. The world's top 24 volleyball teams are divided into six pools of four teams for the tournament, with each group playing a round robin in six locations throughout the world. Winning teams from each group will earn a spot for next summer's Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. men, who recently finished second in the Volleyball Nations League, will play their tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

All 36 matches will stream live on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will have coverage of all six groups playing in the tournament. Live TV coverage begins this Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA presents live coverage of all three USA pool matches, beginning Friday, August 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET against Belgium, continuing Saturday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. ET vs. South Korea and concluding Sunday, August 11 at 10 a.m. ET vs. Netherlands. Additionally, NBCSN will present coverage of all three USA pool matches. Click here for the full schedule.

SNOW VOLLEYBALL WORLD TOUR - BARILOCHE, ARGENTINA

NBCSN PRESENTS COVERAGE SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, AT 12 A.M. ET

The inaugural snow volleyball world tour completed its third and final stop in Bariloche, Argentina, marking the first time that an FIVB snow volleyball tournament took place outside of Europe.

NBCSN presents coverage of the Gold Medal Final Saturday, August 10 at 12 a.m. ET as the United States, led by Maddison McKibbin, Riley McKibbin, Jameson McKibbin and Troy Field, face Argentina. The U.S. team won the second tour stop in Italy in April.





