Showtime Releases All Episodes Of Season Two Of Docu-Series THE TRADE

SHOWTIME has released every episode of the second, standalone season of its docu-series THE TRADE to its subscribers. All four episodes are available now for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME® apps, as well as for viewing via Showtime On Demand. Directed by Emmy® and DGA Award winner and Oscar® nominee Matthew Heineman, THE TRADE will debut on air on Showtime tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and continue to air new episodes every Friday.

This season of THE TRADE, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, delves into the shadow industries of smugglers and human traffickers who prey on the thousands of Central American migrants making the dangerous journey to the United States every year. By shedding light on those who take advantage of the migrants' vulnerability and on law enforcement pursuing them at the border, THE TRADE brings audiences inside the rarely seen underbelly of the migrants' world and humanizes their struggle to survive.

THE TRADE is executive produced by Heineman, Pagan Harleman and Joedan Okun. For more information about on the docu-series, visit SHO.com.

