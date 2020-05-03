Shefik Returns as Official Judge for 12th Annual Shorty Awards

Media personality and technology maven Shefik (http://shefik.info) returns as an official judge for the 12th Annual Shorty Awards (https://shortyawards.com), where he will serve alongside a panel of esteemed judges. This is the third consecutive year that Shefik has been named a judge for the competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, this year's ceremony will be held online on Sunday, May 3, 2020, starting at 7 p.m. EST, via Youtube (https://youtu.be/GeG1_PP_rPw), Twitter (https://twitter.com/shortyawards), and the Shorty Awards website itself.

Multi-talented writer, comedian, and actor JB Smoove will serve as host for the first-ever digital Shorty Awards ceremony. Smoove can currently be seen in the beloved role of "Leon" in the iconic HBO comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm". Smoove's new book, "Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool", based on the popular character, was released in October 2017 and was nominated for a 2018 Audie Award for the audio version. Smoove is also known for a wealth of notable television performances, including BET's "The Real Husbands of Hollywood", ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat", CBS' "The Millers", and "Everybody Hates Chris", as well as multiple appearances on the late-night talk show circuit. On the big screen, Smoove appeared in the Netflix feature "The Polka King", alongside Jack Black. He tours as a stand-up comedian internationally, bringing the ruckus to sold out audiences all over the world. This year's winners will be chosen through a combination of votes from the public and scores given by the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, of which Shefik continues to be appointed as an official member of the Academy (https://rtacademy.org/member/shefik/).

Comprised of leaders in technology, journalism, business, and culture, the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences plays a vital role in recognizing the top content creators, influencers, and organizations on social media. The Academy is responsible for shaping the criteria and rules of the Shorty Awards and for selecting winners and honorees.

Shorty Awards, also known as "Shortys", honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands, and organizations innovating across the social web, on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, YouNow, Musical.ly, and more. Past winners include influencers, such as Adele, Taylor Swift, J.K. Rowling, Conan O'Brien, Chris Pratt, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, and DJ Khaled, as well as companies, such as HBO, Virgin America, ESPN, GoPro, American Express, and TED. What happens on social media can change the world, create new stars, and ignite global movements.

Shorty Awards were the first awards to honor social media, and by constantly evolving along with the medium it honors, the Shorty Awards remains the most prominent award show of its kind, engaging an online audience of millions and culminating in a blockbuster ceremony.





