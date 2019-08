Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 8/26-8/30

NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.(7-9 a.m.) Back to School Today. Mark Ellwood on Conde Nast Traveler. Today Food: Back to School Recipes.(9-10 a.m.) Behind the Headline: Robot Umpires. Christina Milian on Falling Inn Love. Make Ahead Monday.(10-11 a.m.) Ashley Holt on Today. Best of Cooking with Marcus Samuelsson, Scott Conant, Katie Lee and Tracy Morgan.

Tuesday, August 27



(7-9 a.m.) Tatiana Schlossberg on Inconspicuous Consumption. Height of Tick Season. Today Food with Ed Brown.



(9-10 a.m.) InfluenceHER: The Running Fat Chef. JERRY SPRINGER on Judge Jerry. Collector's Corner: Cereal Boxes. Vince Gill performs on Today.



(10-11 a.m.) Best of Beauty with Bobbie Thomas, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic.





Wednesday, August 28



(7-9 a.m.) Today Wellness: Making Sports Safer for Kids. Midland performs on Today.



(9-10 a.m.) People Helping People. Collector's Corner: Rubber Ducks. Fall Entertainment Preview. Labor Day BBQ with Myron Mixon.



(10-11 a.m.) Brian Balthazar on Today. Best of Home with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Matt Blashaw and Jason Cameron.





Thursday, August 29



(7-9 a.m.) Kobe Bryant on Legacy and the Queen. Today Wellness with Dawn Russell. Trisha Yearwood performs on Today.



(9-10 a.m.) She Made It: Dia & Co. Heart Smarts. From Start to Finish: Neon Signs. The Upside: Crochet Boy.



(10-11 a.m.) Jill Martin on Today. Best of Ambush Makeovers.





Friday, August 30



(7-9 a.m.) H.E.R performs on Today.



(9-10 a.m.) People Helping People. Take It Off Today: Pet Edition. She Made It: Patti & Ricki.



(10-11 a.m.) Jimmy Fallon on Today. Best of Games.





