Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 10/14-10/18

NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.(7-9 a.m.) Mr. Smith Goes to: Elton John on Today. Today Food with Valerie Bertinelli.(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up with...Elton John. Secrets: Telling My Truth with Adrienne Brodeur. Second Acts. Make Ahead Monday with Jet Tila.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Jo Koy on Comin' In Hot. Kid Food Critic Lucas Marconi on Today. Teach Your Kid to be Organized.(7-9 a.m.) Cyntoia Brown on Today. Hoda Kotb on I Really Needed This. Julie Andrews on Home Work. Victoria Beckham on Today. Today Food with Questlove.(9-10 a.m.) Cyntoia Brown on Today. Julie Andrews on Today. Second Acts.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Today Food with Kristen Tolman. Hoda Kotb on I Really Needed This. Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama perform on Today.(7-9 a.m.) Monica Lewinsky on Stop Bullying Today. Ryan Lochte on Today. Ali Wong on Dear Girls. Today Food with Martha Stewart.(9-10 a.m.) Pink Power: Alejandra Campoverdi. William Jackson Harper on The Good Place. Second Acts.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Halloween Door Decorations. Jenna Fisher & Angela Kinsey on Office Ladies Podcast. Anne Leary on Amazon's Modern Love. Kids in the Spotlight.(7-9 a.m.) Stop Bullying Today. Travel Deals with Mark Ellwood. Behind the Scenes Look at Jurassic World Live Tour.(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential. Tarana Burke on the 2nd Anniversary of "Me Too." Behind the Brand: Siete Family Foods.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Amirah Kassem on Today Food. Deals We Love with Jill Martin. Ambush Makeovers..(7-9 a.m.) Mr. Smith Goes to: Controversy Surrounding Copper Mine Planned in Alaska. Pink Power Today. Today Home. Today Food with Angie Mar.(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential. Super Food Friday. Super Seniors. Brian Cox on The Great Society and Succession.(10-11 a.m.) Fall Cleanup with Lou Manfredini. Unusual Peanut Butter Recipes. Halloween Costumes with Lori Bergamatto. Cool School.