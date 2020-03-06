Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 3/9-3/13





Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of MARCH 9-13 are as follows (subject to change):- KJ Apa ("I Still Believe"); "View Your Deal" with Adam Glassman- Nick Offerman ("Devs"); Anthony Daniels ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker")- Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (author, "The Gift of Forgiveness")- Regina Hall ("Black Monday")Martha MacCallum (author, "Unknown Valor"); "View Your Deal" with Adam Glassman