Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 6/29-7/3

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of June 29, 2020. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.







Monday, June 29: Oscar®-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden on her series "Barkskins" and what she is learning from her kids while in quarantine. Plus, Emmy® and GRAMMY® winner Christopher Jackson on the highly anticipated premiere of "Hamilton" on Disney+. And comedian Patton Oswalt and two-time Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus on the six-part HBO docu-series based on the book of the same name, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," written by Oswalt's late wife. Also, Scott Turner Schofield, the first openly transgender man to be nominated for an Emmy for acting. Additionally, twin sisters from Delaware who graduated first and second in their high school class, even after the unthinkable loss of their mother last year.







Tuesday, June 30: TV and radio personality Bevy Smith shares her story about tragically losing her father, she believes to COVID-19, while he was living in a nursing home. Plus, an important conversation about how nursing homes have become the epicenter for the COVID-19 crisis and what can be done moving forward. (OAD: 4/28/20)







Wednesday, July 1: Pamela Adlon (executive producer, writer, director and actress) on the season finale of "Better Things." Plus, quarantined with teens: advice on dealing with the emotional toll COVID-19 is taking on teens, from the big moments they will never get to experience, like proms and graduations, to implications for college admissions. And, one young woman's dream of Olympic gold now on hold. (OAD: 4/29/20)







Thursday, July 2: Singer and songwriter JoJo discusses her upcoming album and timing of her next tour. Plus, how the fashion industry and celebrity designers are using their talents to make a difference during this crisis. And, checking in with one of the up-and-coming designers previously featured on "Tamron Hall." (OAD: 4/30/20)







Friday, July 3: "mixed-ish" star Tika Sumpter on the series season finale and her latest project helping new moms. Plus, actor Peter Gallagher ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and "Grace and Frankie"). And, tips on taking care of your hair, nails, skin and more from home. (OAD: 5/1/20)

Related Articles View More TV Stories