Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 5/4-5/8

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of May 4, 2020. Please note: content is all-new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, May 4: Actress Lecy Goranson on the season finale of "The Conners," and actor/comedian Cedric Yarbrough on the return of "Reno 911!" Plus, the challenges of having children via surrogacy, adoption and fertility treatments during the pandemic.







Tuesday, May 5: COVID-19 Around the World: how people from other countries are getting through this global pandemic and how their experiences can help us at home. Plus, an update from a family Tamron spoke with in March who live in Wuhan, China.







Wednesday, May 6: Actor and singer Frankie Grande on reprising his role as Frankini on Nickelodeon's "Danger Force," and on being sober and in love. Plus, Addiction During the Pandemic: a mom who conquered her opiate addiction but now is battling a food addiction to help her cope while in quarantine; a mom who lost her son to an overdose while isolated from his recovery community; and a man who beat his drug addiction only to become addicted to social media.







Thursday, May 7: COVID-19: The Homeless Problem - how do you follow stay-at-home orders when you do not have a home? Tamron explores how the crisis is affecting the least fortunate and how everyday heroes are trying to make a difference including a woman who helps the homeless in Skid Row by passing out essentials, an NYC subway train conductor dealing daily with the homeless who have taken over subway cars, and a family living in a shelter, among others.







Friday, May 8: As we get ready to celebrate the first Mother's Day in quarantine, we celebrate moms who are going the extra mile and doing incredible things outside of their normal work and everyday lives to support people on the frontlines.





