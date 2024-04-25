Staged Reading of August Wilson's RADIO GOLF to be Presented at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alley Theatre will host a staged reading of August Wilson’s Radio Golf in collaboration with the Freedmen’s Town Museums of Rutherford B. H. Yates Museum, Inc. and The Ensemble Theatre on May 18, 2024, at 3:00 pm. The initiative aims to provide a profound understanding of the historical significance of Freedmen's Town and spark meaningful dialogues.

Alley Theatre Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner shares, “August Wilson’s Radio Golf is a seminal piece of theatre, interrogating how gentrification can affect a community that is defined by its heritage. By collaborating with our friends, the Rutherford B.H. Yates House of Freedmen’s Town Museums and The Ensemble Theatre, we are humbled to bring a staged reading of Wilson’s play to a community that is directly impacted by the same themes as characters Harmon, Old Joe, Sterling, Mame, and Roosevelt. We are doing this for, with, and because of the Freedmen’s Town community.”

Radio Golf, August Wilson’s final play in his ten-play The American Century Cycle, explores the themes of progress and heritage. The play delves into the tension between economic development and the preservation of cultural identity. It examines the struggles of African Americans navigating the complexities of upward mobility while grappling with the erasure of their history. Ultimately, August Wilson’s Radio Golf interrogates the price one must pay for success and the profound impact of gentrification on individuals and communities.



This play explores themes from multiple perspectives and will afford a safe space to dialogue with each other. The thought-provoking post-reading discussion will delve into the play's themes, providing a platform for candid dialogue and in-depth exploration of the complex issues raised.



Director Steve Scott shares “The Ensemble Theatre is proud to be a partner of this proactive collaboration, and we are dedicated to working in alignment with Alley Theatre in efforts to use the arts to break down communication barriers in Houston communities. The mission of The Ensemble Theatre is to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain and enrich a diverse community. As a Black theatre, preserving our heritage is vital because it forms the foundation of our legacy. By honoring and celebrating our roots, we not only pay tribute to those that came before us but also inspire future generations to continue the legacy of artistic expression and social commentary within the Black community. Rutherford B. H. Yates House of the Freedmen’s Town Museum is a beacon light of hope, and The Ensemble Theatre and its Tour Education Program are dedicated to work with Alley Theatre to bring performances and educational programming to Houston's Historical Fourth Ward and its similar communities.”



This community-based reading, designed for up to 200 audience members, is not just a performance but a powerful platform for community engagement and lasting impact. This reading will engage with the Fourth Ward community, celebrating its rich history and addressing contemporary issues. Through this performance, we aim to foster dialogue, preserve culture, and empower through meaningful conversations about the effects of urban development on marginalized communities. This sustained engagement will leave a lasting impact by amplifying community voices and contributing to the revitalization of Fourth Ward's cultural identity.





LOCATION: St. James United Methodist Church at 1217 Wilson St, Houston, TX

