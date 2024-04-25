Jennifer Cody, John Bolton & More to Star in NOISES OFF at Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse will launch its 2024 mainstage season on May 17 with “Noises Off". “Noises Off” will run on the historic playhouse stage through June 16.

Bucks County Playhouse’s Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Managing Director Adele Adkins, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, and Producer Joshua Fiedler announced casting and details for the new production, which features direction by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster.

The Playhouse producing team recently announced it is dedicating the mainstage season to Playwright Christopher Durang, who passed away last month. The 2024 Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

“Christopher Durang was a beloved part of the Playhouse family. As a member of the Playhouse Artists Board and a resident of Bucks County, he was an ardent supporter of the Playhouse and its work,” says Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. “A talented actor and a superb playwright, Chris is known for tackling difficult subjects in the most absurd, and hilarious way. He made us laugh at ourselves, so it is fitting that we launch our season dedicated to him with, ‘Noises Off,’ a comedy about a vain and incompetent troupe of actors trying desperately to perform a farce.”

“I am honored to return to the Playhouse to kick off a season dedicated to the memory of Christopher Durang,” says Marilu Henner, who will return to the Playhouse for “Noises Off.” “In 2014 I had the privilege of working with Chris playing Masha to his Vanya in his brilliant play ‘Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike.’ His talent was extraordinary, of course, but equally matched was his warmth and generosity of spirit. To read his plays was to be a fan; but to know him was to be a friend. He is truly missed.”

“Noises Off” is a homecoming not only for Henner, but for several other performers as it reunites actors who have made a strong impression on Playhouse audiences.

“What better way to launch Robyn, Josh and my tenth season here than with a play that’s as funny now as it was when it debuted four decades ago,” says Alexander Fraser, Producing Director. “To have Jenn, John and Marilu back on our stage again is the icing on the cake for us and for our audiences.”

Jennifer Cody (Broadway’s “A Christmas Story,” “Shrek,” “Urinetown”) will perform the role of Dotty/Mrs. Clackett. Alongside John Bolton (Broadway’s “Anastasia,” “Dames at Sea”), who will play Freddy/Phillip, they both appeared in Playhouse productions of “Company” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” Joining them is Henner (TV’s “Taxi”), a board member of Playhouse Artists, who is reprising her performance of Belinda/Flavia, a role she played 32 years ago in Peter Bogdanovich’s star-studded film adaptation.

The cast also includes Richard Kline, who audiences will remember as Larry on TV’s “Three’s Company,” as Selsdon/Burglar. John Patrick Hayden plays Lloyd Dallas, Roe Hartrampf (Broadway’s “Diana: The Musical”) is Garry Lejeune/Roger, Amanda Kristin Nichols (NBC’s “New Amsterdam”) is Brooke/Vicki, Folami Williams (Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) is Poppy, and Barrett Riggins (“Harmony” Off Broadway) is Tim. The company also includes Lisa Birnbaum and Patricia Richwood.

The creative team for the production consists of Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), and Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design). Jason Paul Tate is the Fight Director. Jackie Mariani is Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt.

A director and a troupe of mediocre actors blunder from a bad dress rehearsal to a spectacularly disastrous performance. Yet, no flubbed line, missed cue, slamming door, falling trouser or flying sardine will keep the show from going on.

Starting with the 2024 season, the show times have changed – with performances beginning 30 minutes earlier than in 2023. Evening performances will now all begin at 7:30 p.m., with all matinees now performed at 1:30 p.m.

“Noises Off” will run from May 17 through June 16 with an official opening night on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. “Noises Off” will play Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.