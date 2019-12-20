Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 12/23-12/27

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Dec. 23-27. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Dec. 23: "Queer Eye"'s culture expert Karamo Brown and son Jason "Rachel" Brown on growing up loving who you are. Bestselling author Mitch Albom with his latest life-changing story. Plus, "Queen Sugar" actress Tina Lifford on changing your self-perception to start building inner health and wellbeing. (OAD: 12/9/19)



Tuesday, Dec. 24: 14-year-old breakout star of "mixed-ish," Arica Himmel, and chef and reality TV star Tim Love join Tamron. Plus, in a daytime exclusive interview, Cynthia Garrett addresses her assault allegations that led to the postponement of Apple's original movie "The Banker." (OAD: 12/4/19)



Wednesday, Dec. 25: Entertainment executive Meagan Good and Minister Devon Franklin on abstaining from sex before marriage. Plus, a woman who quit her job, sold her possessions, bought a camper and embarked on a new life on the road with her son to free herself from debt. Then, Tamron asks the Tam Fam's opinion on a mother-daughter relationship.



Thursday, Dec. 26: Popular sitcom star actress Kim Fields. Plus, comedian Gary Gulman (comedy documentary "The Great Depresh") on how being funny helped him find joy again. (OAD: 11/21/19)



Friday, Dec. 27: A modern family-former NFL player Jeff Rohrer and his ex-wife, Heather, open up about being married for almost 20 years, divorcing after Jeff came out as gay and then moving back in together. Plus, Dr. Drew Pinsky takes questions from the Tam Fam audience and discusses his crusade to clean up inner cities.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





