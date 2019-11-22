Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 11/25-11/29

The following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of Nov. 25, 2019. Please note: lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Nov. 25: Singer, actress, author, entrepreneur and living legend Patti LaBelle. Plus, singer and actress Deborah Cox.



Tuesday, Nov. 26: Former NFL All-Pro and "America's Got Talent" finalist Jon Durenbos on how magic saved his life.



Wednesday, Nov. 27: Tamron gives thanks with guest Kelly Rowland (former "Destiny's Child") and AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN with Julia Collin Davison, who, with the help of kid chefs, will be preparing both traditional and non-traditional kid-approved Thanksgiving dessert recipes.



Thursday, Nov. 28: Singer and actress Jordin Sparks on motherhood and her return to Broadway. Plus, two moms who gave birth to their daughters after having groundbreaking uterine transplants. (OAD: 10/17/19)



Friday, Nov. 29: Mega-star and philanthropist Tyler Perry, who opened his own history-making movie studio in Atlanta. Plus, country star and actress Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin will discuss how their marriage survived sex addiction and infidelity. (OAD: 10/22/19)



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





