Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 8/12-8/16

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Aug. 12-16.



Monday, Aug. 12 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Why Women Kill" star LUCY LIU, and CARY ELWES speaks about the series "Stranger Things."



Tuesday, Aug. 13 - JIMMY KIMMEL ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!"), YARA SHAHIDI ("grown-ish") and GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE ("Game of Thrones") stop by.



Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with WILL SMITH ("Aladdin"), AMY POEHLER ("Wine Country") and DJ KHALED.



Thursday, Aug. 15 - GABRIELLE UNION ("L.A.'s Finest"), CRAIG FERGUSON and JOHNNY GALECKI ("The Conners") visit.



Friday, Aug. 16 - The hosts welcome KIT HARINGTON ("Game of Thrones"), NIECY NASH ("When They See Us") and CHARLES MELTON ("Riverdale"). Plus, singer-songwriter PASSENGER performs for the "Live" audience.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





