Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 6/15-6/19

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 15-19.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, June 15 - KEVIN COSTNER talks about the series "Yellowstone," and Kelly and Ryan catch up with actress SOFIA CARSON and discuss the film "Feel the Beat." Also, "The Points Guy" BRIAN KELLY shares advice for flying for the first time since quarantine.







Tuesday, June 16 - Actor MATT BOMER returns to "Live" to chat with Kelly and Ryan about "Doom Patrol," PADMA LAKSHMI details her show "Taste the Nation" and KATIE BROWN shows ways to celebrate Father's Day at home this year.







Wednesday, June 17 - Kelly and Ryan talk with LAVERNE COX about the documentary "Disclosure," and MONICA MANGIN returns with exclusive skincare bargains for the "Live" audience.







Thursday, June 18 - BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD returns to "Live" to discuss making the documentary "Dads," and YouTube's RHETT & LINK chat with Kelly and Ryan about some experimental breakfast cereal options.







Friday, June 19 - It's another "Feel Good Friday" on "Live." Kelly and Ryan talk with LONNIE CHAVIS ("This Is Us"), and later host another griller as part of "Live's Coast-to-Coast Hometown BBQ."







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Related Articles View More TV Stories