Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 4/6-4/10

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of April 6 - 10.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, April 6 - Kelly and Ryan welcome JON CRYER to talk about "Supergirl" and actress LAURA PREPON shares recipes from home and talks about her upcoming book "You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood."







Tuesday, April 7 - TRACY MORGAN talks about the television series "The Last O.G." and GRAMMY® Award winner JEWEL performs. Plus, DR. JENNIFER ASHTON returns to discuss "COVID-19 Myths VS. Truths" and home treatments for viewers.







Wednesday, April 8 - Kelly and Ryan chat with TARAJI P. HENSON ("Coffee & Kareem"), and TY BURRELL talks about the series finale of "Modern Family," and DR. WENDY BAZILIAN demonstrates tips for saving perishable food at home.







Thursday, April 9 - Actor VICTOR RASUK previews the new series "The Baker and the Beauty," 16-time GRAMMY Award winner DAVID FOSTER performs, and MONICA MANGIN gives a how-to guide on "survival gardening."







Friday, April 10 - FLASHBACK FRIDAY FAVORITES - An encore presentation of "Live's After Oscar® Show," from Feb. 10, featuring appearances by Oscar winners BRAD PITT, RENEÉ ZELLWEGER, LAURA DERN, Best Director BONG JOON-HO from Best Picture "Parasite," Best Animated Short Film winners MATTHEW A. CHERRY and KAREN RUPERT TOLIVER, and more. Plus, a performance by Pop superstar KESHA, and JONATHAN VAN NESS and MARIA MENOUNOS discuss the amazing fashions from the night before.







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





