Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 2/3-2/7
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Feb. 3-7.
Monday, Feb. 3
CLAIRE DANES stops by to talk about the final season of "Homeland," and Kelly and Ryan sit down with DEREK HOUGH. "Live" celebrates the upcoming Oscars®with a week-long countdown to the famed awards ceremony.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Kelly and Ryan welcome EDIE FALCO, who details her role in the CBS drama "Tommy." Also, "The Bachelor" PETER WEBER talks about the reality series.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
JEFF PROBST from "Survivor" returns to "Live," and LANA CONDOR chats with Kelly and Ryan about "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You."
Thursday, Feb. 6
Kelly and Ryan interview JAMES CROMWELL to talk about his role in the play "Grand Horizons," and OLIVIA RODRIGO from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" performs for the "Live" audience.
Friday, Feb. 7
Kelly and Ryan present an hour devoted to all things Oscarwith "Live's Pre-Oscar Celebration." DEAN-CHARLES CHAPMAN details his role in the Oscar-nominated film "1917," and Kelly and Ryan take a look back at "firsts" of Oscars past.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripaand Ryan Seacrest.