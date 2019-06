Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 6/11-6/18

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").Tuesday, June 11: Guests Rachel Maddow, Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen. Show 0846.**Wednesday, June 12: Guests Jim Gaffigan, Linda Cardellini and Author Ocean Vuong. Show 0847.Thursday, June 13: Guests Andy Cohen, Senator Amy Klobuchar and musical guest Regina Spektor. Show 0848.Friday, June 14: Guests Aidy Bryant, John Waters and Senator Michael Bennet. Johnny Radelat sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 5/16/19)Monday, June 17: Guests Kevin Bacon, Cobie Smulders and Jordan Klepper. Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0849.**Tuesday, June 18: Guests Eva Longoria, Jacki Weaver and Michael Torpey. Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0850.