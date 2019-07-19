Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 7/22-7/26
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 22-26. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 22 - Actor David Spade ("Lights Out with David Spade"); actress Scarlett Johansson; author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")
Tuesday, July 23 - Actors Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba and Helen Mirren ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); author Laurie Gelman ("You've Been Volunteered"); actor Jason Priestley ("Casteel Family Movie Series")
Wednesday, July 24 - A performance by Monica; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, July 25 - Actor Jack Quaid ("The Boys"); a performance by Barry Manilow; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, July 26 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Lady Antebellum
