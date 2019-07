Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 7/22-7/26

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 22-26. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actor David Spade ("Lights Out with David Spade"); actress Scarlett Johansson; author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")- Actors Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba and Helen Mirren ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); author Laurie Gelman ("You've Been Volunteered"); actor Jason Priestley ("Casteel Family Movie Series")A performance by Monica; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonActor Jack Quaid ("The Boys"); a performance by Barry Manilow; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonGMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Lady Antebellum