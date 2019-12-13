Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 12/16-12/20





The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Dec. 16-20. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Actress Charlize Theron ("Bombshell"); actress Brie Larson ("Just Mercy")Pastor Joel Osteen ("The Power of Favor"); actor Jamie Foxx ("Just Mercy"); actors Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn ("A Christmas Carol"); a performance by Andy GrammerActor Michael B. Jordan ("Just Mercy"); actor John Lithgow ("Bombshell")- Actor Oscar Isaac ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"); "Wrap Battle" winner Kimberly Kennedy; Good Housekeeping style director Lori BergamottoActors John Boyega and Naomi Ackie ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"); baking Christmas cookies with Kristen Tomlan; actress Tatyana Ali ("It's a Wonderful Lifetime"); a performance by Dua Lipa