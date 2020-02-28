Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 3/2-3/6
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of March 2-6. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, March 2 - Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland ("Onward"); fashion designer Tory Burch (Embrace Ambition Summit)
Tuesday, March 3 - Businessman Marcus Lemonis ("The Profit"); WWE SUPERSTARS The Miz & Maryse ("Miz & Mrs."); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, March 4 - 30-day health and fitness challenge with reality star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; actor Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education"); cooking with chef Sunny Anderson
Thursday, March 5 - Rapper "Rev Run" Simmons and his wife Justine Simmons ("Old School Love"); spring looks for less with Hayley Hasselhoff; momfessions with Hilaria Baldwin
Friday, March 6 - Actors Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell ("Birds of Prey"); actress Fran Drescher ("Indebted")
