Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 12/16-12/20
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Dec. 16-20. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC. Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, Dec. 16 - Reality star NENE LEAKES ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Actors Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn ("A Christmas Carol")Wednesday, Dec. 18 - "1 Dress, 3 Looks" with Hayley HasselhoffThursday, Dec. 19 - Actor and singer Jason Derulo ("Cats"); Sara Haines' "Mom's Must-Haves"Friday, Dec. 20 - "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" celebrates the holidays with a performance by David Foster and Keke Palmer