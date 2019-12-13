Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 12/16-12/20

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Dec. 16-20. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

- Reality star NENE LEAKES ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Actors Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn ("A Christmas Carol")

- "1 Dress, 3 Looks" with Hayley Hasselhoff

- Actor and singer Jason Derulo ("Cats"); Sara Haines' "Mom's Must-Haves"





"GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" celebrates the holidays with a performance by David Foster and Keke Palmer